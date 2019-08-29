The Commandant, Babangida Dutsima made the disclosure in a press statement through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Orndiir Terzungwe, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Dutsinma said the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Kaduna state referred the case to the command for investigation on Aug. 23.

“To control the menace of Child Trafficking and Labour Exploitation, NSCDC Kaduna Command has concluded investigation into a case of Child Trafficking and Labour Exploitation involving six survivors (minor).

“The command referred the case to Kano Zonal Office of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and necessary action in line with mandates of the agency,’’ he said.

He disclosed that the survivors were trafficked from Jigawa and Katsina states for labour exploitation in Kaduna and Abuja through an agent, Maimuna, whose niece is also among the victims.

Dutsinma said the offence contravenes Section 256 of Penal Code and Section 29 (1) (2) of Child Protection and Welfare Law of Kaduna state.

He added that investigation revealed that while some were placed on salaries of N3,000 per month others were paid N5,000 payable to the agent.

The commandant thanked the Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services the Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, who referred the case to the command for investigation.