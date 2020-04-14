He received the show’s grand jaw dropping package of one hundred and fifty million naira comprising of brand new car, a management contract, and cash after beating three other finalists, Okiemute “Kitay” Okotete, Ada Tosanwumi, and Adesewa Solagbade in a keenly contested final that saw a display of exceptional showmanship.

Charles, who has been a standout phenomenon on Access the Stars since his very first performance and through the entire competition emerged victorious as the winner of the prestigious reality TV show.

A visibly excited Charles was grateful for how far he had come, giving all glory to God for being so faithful. “The journey has been long. I really appreciate everyone, the platform and the judges for believing in me and giving me the chance to get to the finish line and come out victorious.”

Charles Akinloye Emerges Winner of Access the Stars Season One

Charles is a recording artist and has a couple of tracks to his credit one of which is “ADUNNI” a love song where he expresses his wish for he and Adunni to be together. He warmed his way through the audition stages in Lagos with his unique voice and singing technique of infusing a bit of a fuji to his performances. He is also a makeup artist and a stylist.

Access The Stars reality show was conceived with the intention to create a totally unique show which holds great entertainment value as well as potential to harness the best of musical talents across the country. It’s been five weeks of hunting, grooming and positioning and it is safe to say the show has lived up to expectations.

The past weeks on Access the Stars talent hunt show have shown us raw talent refined into a skill, despair turned into hope with performances that blessed hearts. The ultimate lesson still remains that the country is blessed with a lot of talents and with proper channeling of resources to discover these talents, our economy will attain greater heights. It goes without saying that Access Bank has taken a huge strides towards this direction.

