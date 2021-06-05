Catholic Church bans Rev Mbaka from political commentary

Mbaka got into trouble in April after he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached by the legislature, amid escalating insecurity and poverty across the country.

The presidency responded by accusing the preacher of bitterness because he had been denied government contracts.

Mbaka offered an apology after his followers vandalised the home of the Bishop in protest of his sudden disappearance, and proceeded on a month-long prayer retreat afterwards.

In a statement, Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, announced that the fiery preacher who loves to preach about politics; and who covets the company of political office holders, would no longer be granted the pleasure of his favourite pastime.

The Adoration Ministry has also been converted to a chaplaincy--which means it won't be solely supervised by Mbaka any longer.

While Mbaka would still lead the chaplaincy, the Bishop can now appoint any priest “to assist the chaplains to oversee the pastoral activities of the ministry.”

Onaga announced that “there shall be no partisan politics either by way of active engagement or by prophetic naming of candidates for positions of power."