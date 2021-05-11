Rev Mbaka shuts down Adoration Ministry, proceeds on 1 month prayer retreat

The embattled Mbaka has been in the eye of the storm lately after sparring with the Nigerian presidency; and after his horde of followers vandalised the home of Bishop Callistus Onaga of the Enugu diocese.

In a notice sent to Pulse on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the church said:

“Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power."

Last Sunday, Mbaka apologised profusely to the Catholic Church and Bishop Onaga for all the troubles he has caused.