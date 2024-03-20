ADVERTISEMENT
Catholic Bishops beg Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu for peace in South-East

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Bishops said the continued detention of Kanu is the biggest factor responsible for the breakdown of security and economic backwardness in the South-East.

According to the Bishops, Kanu's release will be in the region’s best interest, as it would guarantee security and return of full economic activities.

The President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji, pleaded this during the episcopal ordination of the Auxiliary Bishop of Orlu Diocese in Imo State on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Ugorji stressed that the IPOB leader's release would clear the path to economic prosperity and restore security in the South-East.

He noted that his continued detention is the biggest factor responsible for the breakdown of security in the region, and the Monday sit-at-home has paralysed the economy, causing businesses to lose billions of naira every week.

The call comes barely 24 hours after an Abuja Federal High Court denied Kanu's bail application in a suit against him by the Federal Government.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, ordered an accelerated hearing of the case involving the embattled IPOB leader.

Kanu, who was present in court on Tuesday, is standing trial for charges bordering on treasonable felony.

He has been in the Department of State Services (DSS)’s custody since his arrest and repatriation to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

