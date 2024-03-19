ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

High Court denies bail to Nnamdi Kanu, orders quick trial

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court held that having refused to admit Kanu's bail, the only option left is for him to approach the Court of Appeal.

High Court denies bail to Nnamdi Kanu, orders quick trial
High Court denies bail to Nnamdi Kanu, orders quick trial

Recommended articles

Justice Binta Nyako, in a ruling, held that having refused to earlier admit Kanu to bail, the only option left for him was to approach the Court of Appeal.

Justice Nyako, however, made an order of accelerated hearing in the trial. The judge also rejected Kanu’s preliminary objection, seeking an order for some conditions to be met by the Department of State Service (DSS) before his trial could proceed.

The judge held that the court cannot dictate to the security agency how best to perform their duty according to international best practices. She said the best the court could do, in the circumstance, was to give an order for an accelerated hearing of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the ruling, Kanu’s lawyer, Alloy Ejimakor, prayed to the court for a standdown of the matter to allow his team of lawyers to consult with him (Kanu) on the way forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nyako had, on February 26, fixed today for ruling on the bail application and a preliminary objection raised by Kanu.

Ejimakor had, on the last adjourned date, moved another bail application for Kanu’s release. The lawyer, in the preliminary objection, also prayed the court not to allow Kanu’s trial until certain conditions were met by the Federal Government.

He had alleged that the DSS personnel usually seized documents of Kanu’s lawyers, stopping his lawyers from taking notes during visitation and eavesdropping on Kanu’s consultation with lawyers on matters about his defence, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control (Channels Television)

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]

Adeleke reveals criminals' plans to abduct pupils, attack farms in the state

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Ekiti Govt stops monthly salary of traditional chief over chieftaincy dispute