Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

Kanu, who spoke in an interview with newsmen shortly after Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja adjourned his trial until April 17, said the organisation, which he leads, is not a violent one.

He vowed that those behind the violence leading to wanton killings of their fellow brothers and sisters and burning of property under the guise of being IPOB members would not be spared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nyako had earlier rejected his bail application and a preliminary objection filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Alloy Ejimakor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking, the IPOB leader noted that the violence persisted because he was being held in the custody of Department of State Services (DSS) and vowed that if released, there would be peace in the entire Southeast region of the country.

According the IPOB leader, "Anybody committing crime cannot go free. I swear. Anybody committing crime in the Southeast cannot go free. They are doing it because I am in the DSS custody. If I were to be outside, nobody can try that.

"I suspect that some people in government are complicit. They are making money with the insecurity. They know if Nnamdi Kanu is outside, in two minutes this nonsense will stop.

"Who is the bagger or idiot that will speak when I am talking? That I will give an order in the east, who is the idiot that I will give an order that will counter it?

"Nobody can. I am Nnamdi Kanu. Rubbish! Anybody involved in any form of violence in the east in the name of IPOB is a goner and they know it. Let me come out of this mess, only two minutes, there will be peace in the east," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Kanu and his lawyer, Alloy Ejimakor, applied that he should be transferred to Kuje Correctional Centre following the refusal by the court to admit him to bail. They said granting the request would enable them prepare for their defence adequately.

Ejimakor insisted that Kanu's lawyers were having difficulty in consulting with him at the Department of State Service (DSS)’s custody where he is currently kept.

He said that they won't be able to proceed with the trial unless the detained IPOB leader is moved from the DSS custody. He alleged that the DSS personnel usually confiscate documents brought for Kanu by his lawyers.

He also alleged that the security operatives usually stop them from taking notes during visitation, and that they eavesdrop on Kanu's consultation with lawyers on matters pertaining to his defence, among others.

The lawyer then urged the court to make an order transferring him to Kuje Correctional Centre for them to have adequate time and facility to defend him in accordance with Section 36(6)(b) and (c) of the 1999 Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking in the open court after he was granted leave to speak, Kanu pleaded with the court to send him to the correctional centre.

He said besides that he was not free to consult with his team of lawyers any time they visited, the DSS had no medical facility good enough to take care of his health.

The IPOB, in a dramatic mode, pulled off his top Liverpool sports wears, to show the judge parts of his armpit, to complain about his alleged poor treatment.

But Justice Nyako refused the oral application seeking the transfer of Kanu to Kuje Correctional Centre, saying an order declining the request had already been made in the past. She said the only option was for the defence to challenge the order at the Court of Appeal. Besides, the judge held that the prison was insecure. She said in the past, no fewer than 15 terrorism suspects had escaped from the correctional centre.

Kanu then sought that an order should be made placing him under house arrest instead of the DSS facility. He alleged that his continuous detention at the DSS custody did not augur well with him going by his state of health.

ADVERTISEMENT