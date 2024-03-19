ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu prefers to be sent to Kuje prison instead of DSS facility

Bayo Wahab

He alleged there is a conspiracy for him to die in detention.

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. [AriseTV]
IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. [AriseTV]

Kanu told the Federal Government to transfer him to Kuje prison, adding that the DSS does not have any medical facility to treat him.

Kanu said, “People will come to see me they will not allow them. They don’t have a medical facility. I have congestive heart failure. They are patching me up.

“My foot is swollen. I asked them to conduct surgery, and they said they couldn’t. There is a conspiracy to die in detention. I want to be transferred to Kuje.”

The IPOB leader said this shortly after he was denied bail on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

But the presiding judge, Binta Nyako, dismissed Kanu's request, saying she would keep him where she deemed fit.

Earlier, Nyako denied Kanu bail. The judge said the only option left for him was to approach the Court of Appeal.

The judge also rejected Kanu’s preliminary objection, seeking an order for some conditions to be met by the Department of State Service (DSS) before his trial could proceed.

The judge held that the court cannot dictate to the security agency how best to perform their duty according to international best practices. She said the best the court could do, in the circumstance, was to give an order for an accelerated hearing of the matter.

