Nnamdi Kanu prefers to be sent to Kuje prison instead of DSS facility

Kanu told the Federal Government to transfer him to Kuje prison, adding that the DSS does not have any medical facility to treat him.

He alleged there was a conspiracy for him to die in detention.

Kanu said, “People will come to see me they will not allow them. They don’t have a medical facility. I have congestive heart failure. They are patching me up.

“My foot is swollen. I asked them to conduct surgery, and they said they couldn’t. There is a conspiracy to die in detention. I want to be transferred to Kuje.”

The IPOB leader said this shortly after he was denied bail on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

But the presiding judge, Binta Nyako, dismissed Kanu's request, saying she would keep him where she deemed fit.

Earlier, Nyako denied Kanu bail. The judge said the only option left for him was to approach the Court of Appeal.

The judge also rejected Kanu’s preliminary objection, seeking an order for some conditions to be met by the Department of State Service (DSS) before his trial could proceed.

