Catholic Bishops accuse President Tinubu of inflicting hardship on Nigerians

Ima Elijah

CBCN criticised President Tinubu's decision to withdraw fuel subsidies and unify the foreign exchange market.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
In a bold statement, CBCN President, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, expressed grave concern over the worsening hardship and crime rates in the country, attributing them to the president’s reform agenda.

The bishops underscored the challenges confronting Nigerian families, such as skyrocketing food prices and the lack of access to basic necessities.

They lamented the plight of communities ravaged by criminals, resulting in the loss of ancestral lands, economic stagnation, school closures, and pervasive insecurity.

CBCN criticised President Tinubu's decision to withdraw fuel subsidies and unify the foreign exchange market, key components of his reform strategy.

They pointed to the sharp increase in petroleum product prices and the continuous depreciation of the Naira, exacerbating inflation and making it difficult for ordinary Nigerians to afford essential goods.

While acknowledging the government's efforts to tackle economic challenges and insecurity, the bishops argued that the reform agenda had exacerbated the suffering of Nigerians.

They called for a more proactive approach to combating corruption, emphasising the importance of implementing checks and balances in public financial management to prevent embezzlement.

The bishops expressed disappointment with the government's failure to demonstrate evidence of savings from fuel subsidy removal, highlighting the mounting foreign debts accumulated to offset budget deficits.

They criticised this approach as jeopardising the nation's future and the welfare of future generations.

