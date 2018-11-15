Pulse.ng logo
By-election: Police deny conveying cash with helicopter in Kwara

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Thursday  in Abuja, said the helicopters were deployed for surveillance and airlift of officers in the Saturday Ekiti/Irepodun/Oke-Federal Constituency by-election.

  Published: 2018-11-15
SP Jimoh Moshood, says that those calling for scrapping of SARS may be armed robbers play By-election: Police deny conveying cash with helicopter in Kwara (Channels TV)

The Nigeria Police Force has denied that its helicopter and vehicle were used to convey cash as claimed in some social media reports.

Some social media reports had alleged  that a helicopter belonging to the force landed at St. Paul Primary School, Omuaran, Kwara to off load cash into a vehicle belonging to Mr Tunji Ajuloopin, the APC candidate for the Nov. 17 by-election in the state.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Thursday  in Abuja, said the helicopters were deployed for surveillance and airlift of officers in the Saturday Ekiti/Irepodun/Oke-Federal Constituency by-election.

He implored the public and the media to disregard and discountenance the publication.

Moshood said that the police helicopter and vehicle in the picture being circulated were not used to convey any cash and the vehicle does not belong to Ajuloopin as claimed.

He emphasized that the helicopters were deployed for surveillance patrols and support services to ensure secure environment during the by-election.

The spokesman urged the public to discountenance the report which he described as a deliberate blackmail to misinform the public.

The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure adequate security for a free, fair and credible election in the country remains unwavering,” he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

