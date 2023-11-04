ADVERTISEMENT
Political class created insecurity in Nigeria - Buratai

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buratai also took a swipe at those who called for his sack over insecurity in Nigeria while he was in office as the COAS.

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Yusuf Tukur Buratai [Daily Trust]
Buratai made this known while speaking at the second stanza of the 2023 National Public Service Lecture and the 65th anniversary of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Sharing his experience on the topic, 'Public Service and the Imperatives for National Security in Nigeria,' the erstwhile COAS insisted that the political class created the current cycle of insecurity in the country and only a strong political will can surmount it.

He also laid into the critics who relentlessly called for his sack over the nation's security challenges when he was in office, arguing that such clamour was influenced by personal bias rather than any objective evaluation of his stewardship.

“These individuals might have held negative opinions of General Buratai based on subjective factors, such as personal preferences or biases unrelated to his actual capabilities.

"It is crucial to approach discussions regarding national security matters with a fair and impartial mindset, focusing on relevant aspects rather than personal biases and idiosyncrasies," Buratai canvassed.

He recalled how “The National Assembly had twice or more passed resolutions calling for the sack of the service chiefs. The President, Muhammadu Buhari had told the ninth National Assembly to mind their business. If properly interpreted, the call by the ninth National Assembly was to derail the democracy by the military.

“This should be a lesson for political actors. It was a direct confrontation blaming the service chiefs as if they were the ones who started the insecurity. the insecurity being faced in the country since 2009 was the creation of the political class. With a strong political will, it can be surmounted,” the former COAS argued.

He urged politicians, public servants, and civil servants to live above board by shunning corrupt practices, which he said had plagued the nation's political sphere for decades, eroding public trust and hindering development.

Buratai said misappropriation of public funds, bribery, and embezzlement have become commonplace in the nation's polity, resulting in the diversion of resources away from essential services, rendering the citizens disillusioned.

He, therefore, advised politicians to be accountable and transparent in their dealings.

“Politicians often make lofty promises during election campaigns but fail to deliver once in power. The lack of accountability erodes public confidence and perpetuates the perception that politicians are more interested in the people,” he added.

Political class created insecurity in Nigeria - Buratai

