Recent news about Leah Sharibu, the only Christian schoolgirl kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in Government Secondary School, Dapchi, Adamawa State, has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians.

The insurgents had released over a hundred other kidnapped students holding back Leah who refused to denounce her Christian faith.

About two years after Leah's kidnap in 2018, all efforts by the Federal Government to secure her release failed to yield results.

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, news broke of Leah's delivery of a baby boy for a Boko Haram commander.

According to SaharaReporters, the sixteen-year-old was said to have been forcefully converted to Muslim and married off to the Boko Haram commander.

Nigerian journalist, Ahmad Salkida, has also confirmed that Leah is now a mother. Salkida is known to have links with the terrorist sect.

Most Nigerians have described the news as heartbreaking and the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government at it's job of securing the lives of citizens.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Meanwhile, Leah Sharibu's family has described the news as rumour.

They're demanding the release of their daughter with or without a baby.