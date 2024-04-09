First Lady Remi Tinubu wants you to love your neighbours as Ramadan ends

Tinubu gave this advice on Tuesday in her message to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan – the month of fasting.

"I felicitate with all the Muslim Umah in Nigeria. I enjoin you all to retain the lessons learnt during holy month of Ramadan especially that of piety, sacrifice and humility.

"As we celebrate, let us remember our neighbours and extend the hands of love in celebration of them all," she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the first lady had on different occasions organised Iftar – fast breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadan – for some women, with teachings from Islamic scholars.