Buhari welcomes security summit between ECOWAS and ECCAS

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as a welcome development the proposal for a security summit between members of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and countries in Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the President made his position known when he received ECOWAS Chairman and President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, in Katsina, on Friday.

The security summit is billed to hold on July 30.

According to President Buhari, terrorism now transcends international boundaries, and no country can combat the scourge alone.

He said: “We need to team up to fight common enemies. Terrorists in whatever form are enemies of humanity, and no effort must be spared to protect our people.

“I will always support anything that is meant to enhance security in our region.’’

President Gnassingbe said he was happy to be in Katsina, the homestead of President Buhari, and thanked his host for his help in calming the political situation in Togo.

Gnassingbe, who addressed newsmen after the closed door meeting, said he briefed President Buhari on Mali elections, billed for next month, saying ECOWAS would ensure that everything went smoothly.

“I’m very glad and happy to be here in Katsina. As you said I had always been in Abuja for (AU and ECOWAS) Summits and I thank the President for giving me the opportunity to discover this state and this city.

“I also thank him for the warm reception that he had accorded me and my delegation.

“I came here in my capacity as Chairman of ECOWAS Authority to brief him on the different situations in our region – the situation in Guinea Bissau; the situation in Mali which is going to have presidential election at the end of July including my own situation in Togo,’’ he said.

Answering a question on what the sub-regional body could do to help Nigeria with the problem of clashes between cattle herders and farmers, the ECOWAS Chairman said the problem was not peculiar to Nigeria, but to all ECOWAS countries, including his own.

He said: “It is not a religious or ethnic problem and must not be misconceived as such. We will discuss the matter, and try to find a solution.’’