Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari welcomes security summit between ECOWAS and ECCAS

Buhari President welcomes security summit between ECOWAS and ECCAS

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the President made his position known when he received ECOWAS Chairman and President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, in Katsina, on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari today in Katsina met with the visiting President of Togo play

President Buhari today in Katsina met with the visiting President of Togo

(Twitter/NGRPresident)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as a welcome development the proposal for a security summit between members of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and countries in Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the President made his position known when he received ECOWAS Chairman and President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, in Katsina, on Friday.

The security summit is billed to hold on July 30.

According to President Buhari, terrorism now transcends international boundaries, and no country can combat the scourge alone.

He said: “We need to team up to fight common enemies. Terrorists in whatever form are enemies of humanity, and no effort must be spared to protect our people.

“I will always support anything that is meant to enhance security in our region.’’

President Gnassingbe said he was happy to be in Katsina, the homestead of President Buhari, and thanked his host for his help in calming the political situation in Togo.

Gnassingbe, who addressed newsmen after the closed door meeting, said he briefed President Buhari on Mali elections, billed for next month, saying ECOWAS would ensure that everything went smoothly.

“I’m very glad and happy to be here in Katsina. As you said I had always been in Abuja for (AU and ECOWAS) Summits and I thank the President for giving me the opportunity to discover this state and this city.

“I also thank him for the warm reception that he had accorded me and my delegation.

“I came here in my capacity as Chairman of ECOWAS Authority to brief him on the different situations in our region – the situation in Guinea Bissau; the situation in Mali which is going to have presidential election at the end of July including my own situation in Togo,’’ he said.

Answering a question on what the sub-regional body could do to help Nigeria with the problem of clashes between cattle herders and farmers, the ECOWAS Chairman said the problem was not peculiar to Nigeria, but to all ECOWAS countries, including his own.

He said: “It is not a religious or ethnic problem and must not be misconceived as such. We will discuss the matter, and try to find a solution.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Bergerbullet
2 In Lagos Otedola Bridge witnesses fresh accident as two buses crash,...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President to attend 31st AU Summit in Mauritania on Saturday
Buhari President arrives Daura amidst cheers
Lai Mohammed Fraudulent politicians accusing Buhari of doing nothing, says Minister
World Cup 2018 Buhari wants to investigate reports of reckless spending in Russia
Shugaban kasa Shugaba Buhari ya kai ziyara jihar Katsina
Strategy There are the 100 best companies to work for in Africa
Super Eagles Players face quiet post-World Cup stay in Russia as Ndidi, Moses, Mikel leave camp while officials are stranded
Finance World Bank grants Nigeria $2.2 billion concessional loans to fund key projects
Gobarar wuta na titin Legas Shugaba Buhari ya nuna takaici yayin da gwamnan jihar ya ziyarci inda lamarin ya faru

Local

Cholera kills 1 prison inmate in Gombe
In Gombe Cholera kills 1 prison inmate
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless
PDP Party mourns victims of Lagos tanker fire, Katsina windstorm
Nigerian Senator Abdul-Aziz M. Nyako of Adamawa Central
Abdul-Aziz Nyako Court orders EFCC to unfreeze senator’s account, unseal his estate
Air Peace
Air Peace Airline dismisses prophecy of impending accident as fake