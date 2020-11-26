The president said this on Thursday, November 26, 2020, while receiving a special envoy of the Algerian President, Mr Sabri Boukadoum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said that peace, tranquility and security were essential in African countries.

While promising to deepen economic cooperation between Nigeria and Algeria, President Buhari wondered what African leaders would bequeath to the younger generation if they could not secure their countries.

He said, “Unless you secure your environment, you can’t manage it well.

“We should all secure our countries, because if we don’t, what do we then bequeath to the next generation?

“We can’t grow or develop in an insecure environment.”

Responding to Buhari’s promise to encourage economic relationship between Nigeria and Algeria, the special envoy, who is also the country’s Foreign Minister of Algeria was quoted as describing Nigeria as the pillar of Africa.