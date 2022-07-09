RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to youths: Explore new technology for greater opportunities

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerian youths to look beyond culture, ethnicity and religion in relating with one another.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

He also urged them to embark on more travels, mingling, tolerance and negotiations to appreciate the rich diversity of the country.

Recommended articles

The president gave the advice when he received members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in his country home, Daura, Katsina State on Saturday.

According to Buhari, regular interface and broader vision of Nigeria as a whole will improve relationships, especially among the youths.

The President’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, quoted Buhari as saying: ”Thank you so much for coming to see me. I have been away from home since Sallah celebration a year ago. And my attention has been on Nigeria, which is bigger than my town.

“Every time I meet former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, I always thank him for the NYSC, which helps people to move all over Nigeria.

“Before the NYSC there were people who had never moved out of their locality.”

The president said the scheme broadened the horizon for many over the years, and reduced the tensions and misunderstandings that exist between strangers.

“When I joined the army, I was posted to Abeokuta and then Lagos. And I have travelled all over Nigeria,” he added.

Buhari told the youth Corps to keep expanding their views on life and opportunities, and avoid the limitations of culture, ethnicity and religion by exploring technology to network, even beyond borders, ensure personal development and a more competitive means of livelihood.

“We are reaching a time where you don’t have to get education and start looking for government jobs.

”What happens when government job is not there? You get educated and equip yourself for bigger opportunities, mostly provided by technology,” he said.

The president said the youths and all Nigerians must learn to live together with one another.

In his remarks, the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Mr Douglas Damina, thanked the president for encouraging sustenance of the NYSC, and promoting youth inclusiveness and empowerment.

“Mr President, we pray that the Almighty God will accept your prayers and remember your sacrifices for the nation,“ he said.

Damina told the president that the Corps members had achieved a lot in community development, renovating three motor boreholes, training 350 youths in various skills, and encouraging proper hygiene, especially among women.

The president donated two bulls, 10 rams and N1 million to the corps members for the celebration.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sallah: Let’s embrace life of sacrifice, Miyetti Allah urges Nigerians

Sallah: Let’s embrace life of sacrifice, Miyetti Allah urges Nigerians

Former Senate President, Wabara buries wife in Ohambele

Former Senate President, Wabara buries wife in Ohambele

Buhari to youths: Explore new technology for greater opportunities

Buhari to youths: Explore new technology for greater opportunities

Kuje prison attack: Inmates' money not stolen - Official

Kuje prison attack: Inmates' money not stolen - Official

COVID-19: NCDC raises alarm as Nigeria records 880 fresh infections

COVID-19: NCDC raises alarm as Nigeria records 880 fresh infections

Police warn POS operators to steer clear of police stations

Police warn POS operators to steer clear of police stations

Sallah: Buhari donates N1m, 10 rams to corps members in Daura

Sallah: Buhari donates N1m, 10 rams to corps members in Daura

APC can't snatch Wike from PDP, Saraki talks tough

APC can't snatch Wike from PDP, Saraki talks tough

We're praying that Tinubu doesn't end up like Abiola - Ladoja

We're praying that Tinubu doesn't end up like Abiola - Ladoja

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)