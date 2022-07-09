Buhari to youths: Explore new technology for greater opportunities

The president gave the advice when he received members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in his country home, Daura, Katsina State on Saturday.

According to Buhari, regular interface and broader vision of Nigeria as a whole will improve relationships, especially among the youths.

The President’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, quoted Buhari as saying: ”Thank you so much for coming to see me. I have been away from home since Sallah celebration a year ago. And my attention has been on Nigeria, which is bigger than my town.

“Every time I meet former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, I always thank him for the NYSC, which helps people to move all over Nigeria.

“Before the NYSC there were people who had never moved out of their locality.”

The president said the scheme broadened the horizon for many over the years, and reduced the tensions and misunderstandings that exist between strangers.

“When I joined the army, I was posted to Abeokuta and then Lagos. And I have travelled all over Nigeria,” he added.

Buhari told the youth Corps to keep expanding their views on life and opportunities, and avoid the limitations of culture, ethnicity and religion by exploring technology to network, even beyond borders, ensure personal development and a more competitive means of livelihood.

“We are reaching a time where you don’t have to get education and start looking for government jobs.

”What happens when government job is not there? You get educated and equip yourself for bigger opportunities, mostly provided by technology,” he said.

The president said the youths and all Nigerians must learn to live together with one another.

In his remarks, the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Mr Douglas Damina, thanked the president for encouraging sustenance of the NYSC, and promoting youth inclusiveness and empowerment.

“Mr President, we pray that the Almighty God will accept your prayers and remember your sacrifices for the nation,“ he said.

Damina told the president that the Corps members had achieved a lot in community development, renovating three motor boreholes, training 350 youths in various skills, and encouraging proper hygiene, especially among women.