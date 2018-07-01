Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari sympathises with victims of explosion in Kaduna

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy with victims of a gas explosion in Kaduna.

The President’s message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

President Buhari said he felt their pains at the hour of distress, considering the economic ruin suffered by the “hardworking Nigerians striving to make a living through honest labour”.

He added: “”As a human being, I fully understand the economic impact of this accident on the lives of these hard working Nigerians.’’

The President advised Nigerians to pay greater attention to safety procedures and precautionary measures at their business premises.

According to him, more attention on safety procedures can help avert some disasters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that gas explosion had on Saturday evening burnt down 14 shops and a pharmacy with one person injured on Ibrahim Taiwo Road by Abeokuta street in  Kaduna.

Some good Samaritans as well as residents of the affected area, however, mobilised to put out the fire before it spread further in the densely populated part of the metropolis.

NAN also reports that most of the shops affected by the gas explosion contained kitchen equipment, gas cylinders and refiling facilities.

