Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you want

Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you want

President Buhari says Nigerians who are fed up and want to leave the country, are free to do so.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you want play President Buhari says those who want to leave Nigeria can do so, but he is staying (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians who want to leave the country because they are fed up, can actually do so with his blessings.

 In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari was quoted as saying: “You don’t have to be in uniform to be loyal. What I said long ago in 1984 is still valid today. We have no other country but Nigeria. Others who feel they have another country may choose to go. We will stay here and salvage it together.”

According to Adesina, Buhari made the comments while receiving the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants and members of the party from the three senatorial zones of Kwara State at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, October 22, 2018.

play President Buhari receives guests at the villa (Presidency )

 

Nigerians have been migrating in droves to "pastures greener" in Europe and the Americas, with living standards, infrastructure and the economy all crumbling back home.

Some of the migrants risk lives and limbs to flee the country through illegal routes in Libya and the Mediterranean. Hundreds of Nigerians drown in the Mediterranean annually while fleeing from poverty back home.

Buhari praises late Tunde Idiagbon

Buhari had fond words for his former deputy, the late Maj. Gen. Tunde Idiagbon (retd.), describing the former Chief of Staff at Supreme Headquarters from 1983 to 1985, as a rare example of loyalty to the country and to a superior.

“The late Maj.-Gen. Tunde Idiagbon was a very rare example of what loyalty to the fatherland and to a superior should be.

“Tunde was strong, loyal and extremely committed to the cause of positively changing the narrative about Nigeria, which the administration set out to do at that time,” Buhari said.

General Idiagbon play Idiagbon was Buhari's deputy from 1983 to 1985 (Spy Nigeria)

 

The president also recalled how Idiagbon, who was on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia when the administration was overthrown in 1985, insisted on returning to the country in the face of the political uncertainty at the time; even after learning that his boss, Buhari, had not been killed in the coup.

Buhari added that Idiagbon rejected the offer from the King of Saudi Arabia to bring members of his (Idiagbon) family from Nigeria to the Kingdom, as he was his guest at that time, opting instead to return to Nigeria to suffer arrest like he (Buhari) did.

Buhari thanked the APC stakeholders in Kwara for the position they had taken to continue to support the party regardless of the outcome of the primaries and assured them that with the unity displayed so far, the APC would form the government in Kwara State after the 2019 elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
2 Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria with...bullet
3 EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Sourcebullet

Related Articles

Buhari meets Kwara APC stakeholders, orders them to take over power
Buhari's visa-on-arrival policy boosting tourism, says Lai
200,000 Atiku followers decamp to APC, says he abandoned them
Benue people not against Fulani – Ortom
N22.6bn entitlements: FG begins payment to ex-Nigeria Airways workers
Nnamdi Kanu is working for DSS
'Pastors go to Aso Rock to take pictures' - Pastor Tunde Bakare
Buhari inaugurates committee to look into the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement

Local

IPOB says Buhari's re-election bid a "welcome development"
Why Nnamdi Kanu resurfaced months to 2019 elections - DSS
EFCC slams Fayose with 11 count charge, enlists 22 witnesses
Fayose provides food for over 150 EFCC detainees, secures lawyers for others
Nigeria can’t face another civil war - Lai Mohammed
Buhari's visa-on-arrival policy boosting tourism, says Lai
23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis — SEMA
23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis — SEMA
X
Advertisement