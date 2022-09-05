Buhari reiterates commitment to assist victims of floods

A statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu on Tuesday in Abuja, said the president extended condolences to those affected by the floods.

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to provide the needed emergency assistance to individuals and communities impacted by the disaster.

He also invited public-spirited individuals and organisations to support hundreds of thousands of people in need of urgent help in the affected communities.

The president had also hosted members of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by its Chairman, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, on Tuesday in Abuja.

At the meeting, the president assured Nigerians that the governing party, APC, would bequeath strong political institutions that reflected their choices, through non-interference in elections.

The president cited outcomes of polls in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun States as indicators of his administration’s non-interference in political processes in the country.

According to him, non-interference in elections gives credence to the political processes, ensures participation and inclusiveness, and shows that the governing party respects the electorate.

He said APC, under his leadership, would continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count and the people’s voices mattered in choosing political leaders at different levels.

The president also mourned the demise of the last leader of the former Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Aug. 30 at the age of 91, describing him as “a courageous reformer.”

According to the Nigerian leader, Gorbachev will be remembered for years to come ”because of his immeasurable contributions to world peace and openness in his own once rigidly closed society.”

Also on Aug. 31, the Presidency challenged Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue to name those military personnel who told him that President Buhari had ordered security forces not to move against criminal herdsmen.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, who challenged the governor in a statement, described the claim as ridiculous and patently untrue.

He , however, asked Ortom to name the military personnel who told him this story or forever shut up.

President Buhari ended the week congratulating some prominent citizens happy birthdays.

The affected personalities included Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Iwuanyanwu, a businessman, publisher and sports enthusiast celebrated his 80th birthday, on Sunday.

On Shettima, Buhari said ”the former governor of Borno is above any other politics”.

He joined leaders and members of the APC to celebrate Shettima on his 56th.

The president saluted him for his visionary and participatory style of leadership.

He also commended Shettima for his courage, foresight, sagacity and intellectualism.

Buhari also commended the SGF, who clocks 66 years on Sunday, Sept. 4, for his dedication to nation building since his youthful days in the 1980s.