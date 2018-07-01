Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari, Osinbajo pay last respect to Pastor Bakare’s mother

Tunde Bakare Buhari, Osinbajo pay last respect to pastor's mother

Buhari was represented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, at the funeral service held at the Victory Life Bible Church, Ajebo, Abeokuta.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari and osinbajo play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Abeokuta bid farewell to the mother of the Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Madam Abigail Bakare.

Buhari was represented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, at the funeral service held at the Victory Life Bible Church, Ajebo, Abeokuta.

Delivering a sermon at the ceremony, the Senior Pastor of VLBC, Apostle Lawrence Achudeme, described the late Madam Bakare as a caring and strong disciplinarian.

The cleric, who spoke on the theme “What will you be remembered for?’’, said mama lived a very good life and had no reason to regret in life.

He said all mortals must die irrespective of status, creed and age, saying “no matter how long you live, you will surely taste the bitter pills of death when it come calling.

“What we people say after your death because in life you will always be remembered for either good or bad.

“We must learn to do good all the time. Mama was a mother indeed. She was meticulous in everything she does.

“Death feared her when men are afraid of death. She conquered death and that is why we are celebrating her life.”

While appreciating the gathering, Bakare said he would miss his mother dearly because of the role she played in his life.

“My mother carried a very heavy load of intercession on my behalf. I will definitely miss her.

“I am very grateful because we are giving her a befitting burial. I will continue to cherish her memories forever. No one can replace her in my life,” he said.

Other dignitaries present at the funeral were Gov. Ibikunle Amosun and his wife, Olufunso; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of Ogun; Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and former governors of Ogun, Chiefs Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Photos from scene of tragic accident that claimed...bullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo OBJ pays condolence visit to Bode George, meets Tunde Bakare, others in Lagos
Renaming Of UNILAG My father was more than that – MKO Abiola’s son
Democracy Day 3 politically inclined men of God
World In Malaysia, calls to revisit unsolved abductions
Buhari CAN says President should forget about 2019
Buhari President condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death
Buhari Tunde Bakare criticises President’s war against corruption
Changed Person June 1991, a sad time for ex-inmate who spent 26 years in jail for fighting
Buhari President is not done with Nigeria - Orji Kalu

Local

Oyo Gov says he washed dead bodies for 8 years
Abiola Ajimobi Oyo state governor directs reopening of Bodija market
Dipo Fatokun
Dipo Fatokun CBN directs banks to resolve USSD disputes in 3 days
The chairman of the Plateau state branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Mohammadu Nura has said that its members did not attack anybody in Plateau state.
Plateau Killings We did not kill anybody - Herdsmen
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to disregard the allegations of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on the Plateau killings.
Plateau Killings PDP asks Nigerians to disregard Buhari Media Organisation’s allegations