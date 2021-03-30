President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered his service chiefs to destroy bandits and kidnappers, as he commences a two-week medical vacation in London.

Buhari will take to the skies shortly after the meeting with his security chiefs, with the presidency stating last night that he's due for another "routine medical check-up" in London.

During his meeting with the security chiefs on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the president emphasized that terrorists have to be taken out and their reign of terror terminated with immediate effect.

President Buhari with National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno on March 30, 2021 (Femi Adesina)

"During his meeting with the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies today, President @MBuhari ordered the service chiefs to crack down bandits, kidnappers, and their sponsors. The reign of terror unleashed by bandits and kidnappers must be ended immediately, PMB says," shared Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, in a tweet.

The president had previously ordered security personnel to comb the forests and shoot at anyone seen with an AK-47.

Bandits and kidnappers have laid siege on the north of Nigeria in recent times. There have also been renewed clashes between crop farmers and nomadic herders across the country, a situation that has threatened the nation's food security.