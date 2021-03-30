President Muhammadu Buhari, 78, will take to the skies again on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to keep a date with his doctors in London.

The presidency announced on Monday, March 29, that "President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

"The president meets with security chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

"He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021."

Buhari couldn't leave Nigeria for London for medical reasons for all of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the travel restrictions imposed by governments across the world.

However, with the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine now flowing in his veins, his team of medical professionals must have given him the all clear to take to the skies again.

Here are all the times Buhari has visited London for medical reasons since he was first inaugurated President on May 29, 2015:

February 5, 2016: Buhari embarks on a six-day medical vacation to London. June 6, 2016: Buhari takes to the skies for a 10-day medical vacation. Presidency says Buhari has to travel to deal with a “persistent ear infection." January 19, 2017: Buhari is off to London again on a medical vacation. February 5, 2017: Buhari writes the national assembly, asks lawmakers to extend his London medical leave. March 10, 2017: Buhari returns to Nigeria but doesn’t resume work immediately. Presidency says “he’s working from home." May 7, 2017: Buhari embarks on trip to London for another medical vacation. He returns after 104 days. August 19, 2017: Buhari returns to Nigeria and it takes him a while to resume work because rats have reportedly damaged furniture in his office. Presidency announces he’ll be working from home. May 8, 2018: Buhari is off to London for “medical review”—another name for a medical vacation. April 25, 2019: Buhari departs for the United Kingdom for a 10-day private visit. March 30, 2021: Buhari returns to London for a routine medical checkup. He is scheduled to return after two weeks.

With this latest trip, Buhari would have spent more than 200 days in London on official medical leave since becoming President in 2015.