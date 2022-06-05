Buhari mourns as Kano suffers second gas explosion in 2 weeks

Buhari said he was distressed by the tragic accident, the second in the city in a month.

About 201 residents of Sharada Quarters, Kano, were reported hospitalised after inhaling chemicals from a cylinder dismantled by metal scrappers.

The president said: “I am shocked and pained to hear about this tragic incident, so soon after the last gas explosion.

“Our brave emergency response agencies and medical workers are trying their best to save lives.

“’We are in constant touch with the field workers and the hospitals.”

He commended the immediate response of the Kano State Government and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He also expressed appreciation to hospitals in the state, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA) and the Nigerian Red Cross, for their support to the victims.