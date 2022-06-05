RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns as Kano suffers second gas explosion in 2 weeks

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the gas explosion which occurred on Friday at a Kano factory as “extremely horrific“.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]

The president made his feelings known in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja late Saturday evening.

Buhari said he was distressed by the tragic accident, the second in the city in a month.

About 201 residents of Sharada Quarters, Kano, were reported hospitalised after inhaling chemicals from a cylinder dismantled by metal scrappers.

The president said: “I am shocked and pained to hear about this tragic incident, so soon after the last gas explosion.

“Our brave emergency response agencies and medical workers are trying their best to save lives.

“’We are in constant touch with the field workers and the hospitals.”

He commended the immediate response of the Kano State Government and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He also expressed appreciation to hospitals in the state, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA) and the Nigerian Red Cross, for their support to the victims.

The president wished all the injured a very quick recovery.

