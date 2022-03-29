On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Service Chiefs, in Abuja, over the Kaduna train attack.
Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack
The bandits were said to have opened fire, shot sporadically on the train, and later gained access into the train.
While the casualty figure is yet to be confirmed, several persons are feared dead.
The incident happened around 7:45 pm on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train.
It was the second train attack since October, 2021, in Nigeria, which is battling armed rebels in the northern region and bandits who have kidnapped hundreds for ransom in the centre and north, leaving the population terrified.
