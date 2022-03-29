Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

While the casualty figure is yet to be confirmed, several persons are feared dead.

The incident happened around 7:45 pm on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train.

The bandits were said to have opened fire, shot sporadically on the train, and later gained access into the train.