RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The bandits were said to have opened fire, shot sporadically on the train, and later gained access into the train.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a security meeting with service chiefs [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari in a security meeting with service chiefs [Presidency]

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Service Chiefs, in Abuja, over the Kaduna train attack.

Recommended articles

While the casualty figure is yet to be confirmed, several persons are feared dead.

The incident happened around 7:45 pm on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train.

The bandits were said to have opened fire, shot sporadically on the train, and later gained access into the train.

It was the second train attack since October, 2021, in Nigeria, which is battling armed rebels in the northern region and bandits who have kidnapped hundreds for ransom in the centre and north, leaving the population terrified.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Buhari meets with Service Chiefs over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Bill seeking to regulate tech startups in Nigeria passes second reading at Senate

Bill seeking to regulate tech startups in Nigeria passes second reading at Senate

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium over Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

IGP and Defence Chief visit site of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

APC Convention: Why I stepped down for Adamu- Mustapha

APC Convention: Why I stepped down for Adamu- Mustapha

Former Zamfara Deputy Governor shot in Kaduna train attack

Former Zamfara Deputy Governor shot in Kaduna train attack

Train attack: El-Rufai to pay victims’ medical bills; trapped passengers evacuated

Train attack: El-Rufai to pay victims’ medical bills; trapped passengers evacuated

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists