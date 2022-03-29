Nigerians have taken to social media in expressing their displeasure over the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, resulting in the deaths of several passengers on board.
Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack
The terrorists were said to have planted explosive devices on the rail track...
On Monday, March 28, 2022, a train with over 900 passengers onboard was attacked by terrorists between Katari and Rijana train stations leaving several passengers injured.
The terrorists were said to have planted explosive devices on the rail track causing the train to derail when the explosives went off.
Chinelo Megafu, a medical doctor, reportedly died from gunshot injuries sustained during the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train late Monday. She had during the attack announced on her Twitter that she was shot and asked for prayers.
Many people have taken to the microblogging platform to express their sadness over the victims of the attack, and the general state of security in Nigeria.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng