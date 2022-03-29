Nigerians mourn as scores die in Abuja-Kaduna railway attack

On Monday, March 28, 2022, a train with over 900 passengers onboard was attacked by terrorists between Katari and Rijana train stations leaving several passengers injured.

The terrorists were said to have planted explosive devices on the rail track causing the train to derail when the explosives went off.

Chinelo Megafu, a medical doctor, reportedly died from gunshot injuries sustained during the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train late Monday. She had during the attack announced on her Twitter that she was shot and asked for prayers.