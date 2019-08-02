President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an induction retreat for all 43 ministerial nominees who were cleared by the Senate this week.

President Buhari sent the list to the Senate last week and they were all confirmed by senators on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

According to a press statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, an induction retreat approved by Buhari will take place from August 15 to August 16.

This, according to the statement, is to enable the ministers-designate study important documents before their official inauguration into the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The documents include status report on policies, programmes and projects, the 2019-2023 road map, FEC handbook, and so on.

The ministers-designate were also urged to visit the OSGF from Tuesday, August 6, for the collection of relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration.

"Ministers Designate are also requested to please bring along and submit to the OSGF, their updated CV in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document," the statement read.

The induction retreat will take place at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.