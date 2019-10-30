The President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said Buhari joined Babalola’s family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the nonagenarian.

“Buhari believes the bright and resourceful lawyer and farmer has every reason to be thankful to God, considering the many rungs he had to climb, and obstacles he had to overcome to get his education and start a rewarding career that turned out a blessing to many and the nation,’’ Adesina said.

According to him, the president said the elder statesman life’s story has been a study on focus, discipline and commitment to God, and serving humanity.

He commended Babalola’s dedication to equipping the society with knowledge and skills, and his investments in key sectors of the economy that directly impacted on livelihood, especially in health, education and encouraging entrepreneurship.

The President urged the philanthropist to sustain the good works that he started over the years, and remain consistent in serving the nation.