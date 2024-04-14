We need your support to make lives better – FG tells Nigerians

Idris stated this on Saturday in Kaduna at a reception organised in his honour by the State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

He said that the government was implementing many programmes aimed at the betterment of the citizens’ lives, which required support and complementary efforts to achieve the desired goal.

Idris added that with the money that was saved as a result of the fuel subsidy removal, the agricultural sector has experienced a boom.

“For the first time, our country is experiencing dry season farming being implemented by the sun-nationals.

”Recently the CBN approved over two million bags of fertilisers to be given to the farmers,” he said.

The minister stressed that the Federal Government has resolved to no longer subsidise farmers who don’t have farms.

Idris also said the Federal Government was fully committed to the well-being of the citizens and saw the appreciation of the naira against the dollar.

He said the government needed patience, collaboration, support and understanding of the citizens as it continues to put together policies that would benefit Nigerians.

Idris also recalled skyrocketing prices of food items prompted the Federal Government to release 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains out of its 53,000 metric tonnes stashed across the country.

According to the minister, the gesture was among the various steps taken to cushion the hardship being faced by the citizens.

“The Government has also met with rice millers and they made a pledge to release 60,000 metric tonnes of rice available in their factories to Nigerians.

”Also, over N100 billion was put in the first instance to support agriculture,” he said.

The minister expressed optimism that if the agricultural activities going on in many parts of the country were sustained, in the next three years, the country would be a net exporter of food.

He also stressed that the government needed the support of Nigerians in that regard, where he frowned at hoarders who make money at the expense of Nigerians and later turn to blame the government.

“It has to be reciprocal arrangements, while the government does its best, every patriotic Nigerian needs to do the same for the country’s survival,” Idris said.

Speaking on issues of insecurity, Idris acknowledged its existence, however stating that one could drive from far distance to another without much fear.

He added that recently, the Armed Forces have recorded huge successes against criminal elements across the country, which saw the rescue of the abducted people without the payment of ransoms.

Idris thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support to the ministry, adding that it made them reposition public communication.

He charged NIPR to help the government to restore trust and professionalism in the art of public communication.

Earlier, the President of NIPR, Dr Ike Neliaku, said the Kaduna chapter had produced important personalities that were linked to the growth of the Institute.

Neliaku, represented by his Deputy, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, added that the chapter of the Institute has produced virtually every key position at the national level.

Describing the Information Minister as a gentleman and a solution provider, he said he had changed the narrative of public relations by the application of its core principles.