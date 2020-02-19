Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the five members of the committee are-Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, who is the Acting Managing Director, replacing Ms Joy Nunieh; Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Acting Executive Director (Projects) and Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Acting Executive Director (Finance and Administration).

Other members are Mrs Caroline Nagbo and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, a former Vice President of African Development Bank.

Pondei, the new Acting MD, is a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University, and a former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the institution.

Buhari had earlier approved that the Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded.