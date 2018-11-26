‘Buhari does not need Obasanjo to win,’ Oshiomhole

news

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that Nigerians will vote overwhelmingly for President Buhari without the support of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Oshiomhole said this during a rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano state where he welcomed members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Kwankwasiyya Movement who defected to the APC.

According to Daily Post, the APC chairman also vowed not to allow those whom he described as opportunists rule Nigeria again.

“ APC did not promise to reposition Nigeria in four years, as what the PDP destroyed in 16 years can never be fixed in three and a half years.

“Today, those who through a single telephone would make billions of Naira have regrouped when they ran to Port Harcourt. They have forgotten that what they destroyed in the last 16 years could not be fixed in just three and a half years.

“Today, our opponents in the PDP are crying even before the elections proper. They wrote a letter of complaint to the United Nations I wonder who will carry the letter for them, forgetting that it was them, who introduced a do-or-die affair politics during Obasanjo’s tenure. Buhari is highly respected across the globe, so he is bigger than rigging the elections.

“Attempts being made by Obasanjo to impose a proxy president on the country in 2019 would never see the light of the day as Nigerians would vote en masse for President Buhari without the support of Obasanjo.

“Never again will this country be governed by opportunists, who have in the last 16 years wasted the nation’s treasury.”

On October 11, 2018, former President Obasanjo endorsed PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and promised to work with him to defeat Buhari.

Obasanjo made the promise when Atiku paid him a courtesy visit at Otta to seek his blessing ahead of the presidential election in 2019.