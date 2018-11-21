‘Buhari disgraced Nigeria while trying to discredit me' - Jonathan

news

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has accused President Buhari of chasing investors out of the country.

According to Punch, the former President said the President’s media trials worsened Nigeria’s corruption index.

Jonathan said this in his book, My Transition Hours which he launched on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

He said “You should never try to slander your political opponent by destroying your country’s economy. Capital flight intensified and companies started laying off staff. In all this, I hope a lesson will be learned. If you embark on digging a hole for your enemy, you better make it shallow because you might end up in the hole yourself.

“How do you attract investors you already repelled through your utterances? Investors are an ultrasensitive lot. Money runs away from unstable societies.”

Jonathan said that Buhari failed to realise that foreign investors take the utterances of governments seriously.

Adding that “The sundry accusations by the new administration will appear to have baited the media. Media trials are entertaining but have little or no effect in fighting corruption and improving the economy.

“Since I left office, rather than improve on our TI corruption perception record, the situation has worsened with the nation going 12 places backward, becoming number 148 according to the latest CPI ranking for 2014, from 136 in 2014 when I was President.

“It was bad enough that Boko Haram insurgency continued killing people and ruining businesses but what is worse is when politicians downgrade the economy by de-marketing the country internationally.”

Goodluck Jonathan lost to the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election.