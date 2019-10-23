President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his election victory, noting with delight that Canada remains Nigeria’s major trading partner with Nigeria-Canada trade totaling $948.4 million in 2018.

The President also felicitated with the Liberal Party of Canada and Canadians generally on the outcome of the federal election in the country.

“I look forward to continued relationship with Prime Minister Trudeau across a wide range of shared values and interests,’’ he said.

President Buhari recalled that the visit of Right Honourable Julie Payette, Gov. Gen. of Canada, to Nigeria in Oct. 2018 provided an opportunity for Nigeria to appreciate the humanitarian assistance of Canada to civilian populations affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on winning re-election. [AFP] AFP

The Nigerian leader believed that, with the common membership of Nigeria and Canada in the Global Counter Terrorism Forum and several other international organisations, both countries would continue to stand together on issues of peace and security that guarantee a better and more secure world for all

NAN reports that Trudeau won a second term in Canada’s national elections Monday, losing the majority, but delivering unexpectedly strong results.

Trudeau’s Liberal party took the most seats in Parliament, giving it the best chance to form a government.

However, falling short of a majority meant the Liberals would have to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation.