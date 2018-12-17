The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, at the invitation of President Mahamadou Issoufou, the Nigerian leader will join fellow West African leaders as Special Guest of Honour at the event.

Republic of Niger, Nigeria’s northern neighbour, commemorates Dec. 18, 1958, the date of its founding as a Republic and the creation of the Presidency even before it gained complete Independence from France on Aug. 3, 1960.

The presidential aide stated that the participation of the Nigerian leader was in furtherance of the deep historical and cultural relations between the governments and peoples of both friendly nations.

Activities lined up for the celebrations in the ancient south-central town and former capital of Niger, which lies 240km north of Kano, include military parade, cultural and artistic displays.

Adesina revealed that Buhari would be accompanied by Governors Mohammed Abubakar, Nasir el-Rufai and Adegboyega Oyetola of Jigawa, Kaduna and Osun States, respectively.

Also on the delegation is the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim.