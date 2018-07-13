news

The British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, has called for free, fair, credible and peaceful governorship election in Ekiti state.

Arkwright, who is an observer in Saturday governorship in Ekiti, made the call during his visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in his Palace on Tuesday in Ile-Ife.

The high commissioner appealed to all and sundry to remain calm and shun all forms of electoral violence, saying that crisis would not add any value to the growth and development of the state.

According to him, the British government has no interest in any party or any aspirant, but determined to ensure a hitch-free election in the state.

Arkwright tasked all security agencies to shun bias and remain independent and maintain peaceful environment across the state for the electorate and the INEC officials.

He also said that all other international colleagues would be around to observe the conduct of the election.

The high commissioner urged the indigenes of the state to support the observers and INEC officials for the success of the election.

Earlier, the Ooni commended the British Commissioner’ visit to Ile-Ife he described as the cradle of Yoruba race.

The monarch told the envoy that everything started from Ife Kingdom, saying that the continent of Africa belonged to all and sundry.

Ogunwusi acknowledged the High commissioner’s compassionate love and maintenance of cordial relationship between the two countries, adding Arkwright had actively contributed to the growth and development of Nigeria.

The royal father also lauded the British government contribution toward efforts aimed at giving peace a chance in the country and urged Arkwright to further foster trade relationship to improve the Nigerian economy.

The Ooni warned youths against political violence during the election in Ekiti, saying “if the election is bloody in Ekiti state, other states will be affected. “

“Enough of crisis, we do not want any crisis in Yorubaland, for where there is violence, progress and tranquillity is deprived, but where there is peace, there is progress,” he said.

The Oni advised youths in the state to maintain peaceful coexistence before, during and after the election to ensure brighter future.

He said the need for youths to maintain peace became imperative because they too could become Governor or President of the country in the neatest future, under a peaceful atmosphere.