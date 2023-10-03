BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

Lagos police command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated, “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Naira Marley took to Twitter to reveal his return to Lagos and his willingness to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

"I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole,” he declared.