ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

Ima Elijah

Police authorities confirmed Naira Marley in custody.

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death
Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Recommended articles

Lagos police command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated, “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Naira Marley took to Twitter to reveal his return to Lagos and his willingness to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole,” he declared.

Expressing his commitment to the inquiry, he added, “I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

Restoration of electricity promised for Ogun waterside communities

Restoration of electricity promised for Ogun waterside communities

FG urged to establish ministry for informal workers

FG urged to establish ministry for informal workers

Anambra tells private sector to provide palliatives for workers

Anambra tells private sector to provide palliatives for workers

House of Reps launch investigation into pension fund crisis

House of Reps launch investigation into pension fund crisis

New rule stops fresh Senators from contesting Senate president, deputy roles

New rule stops fresh Senators from contesting Senate president, deputy roles

President Tinubu sends 3 new ministerial nominees to Senate

President Tinubu sends 3 new ministerial nominees to Senate

24,720 GBV cases reported nationwide in 1 month - Minister of Women Affairs

24,720 GBV cases reported nationwide in 1 month - Minister of Women Affairs

Nigeria records 13,204 diphtheria cases in 19 states - NCDC

Nigeria records 13,204 diphtheria cases in 19 states - NCDC

Pulse Sports

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary