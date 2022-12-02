Breaking: INEC says PVCs collection commences December 12

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, December 2, 2022, was INEC's National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of Festus Okoye.

Okoye said the decision was taken after a retreat organised by INEC for all the Administrative Secretaries and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, held from 28th November to 2nd December 2022.

He said the commission has finalised procedure as well as timetable for collection of PVCs and other related pre-election activities.

Okoye, however, said those who are unable to collect their PVCs at the local government offices of the commission can do so at the registration areas/electoral wards.

The statement partly read: “Consequently, the Commission has fixed Monday 12 December 2022 to Sunday 22 January 2023 as the dates for the collection of PVCs in all the 774 Local Government Offices of the Commission throughout the Federation.

“The Commission also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023. Those that are unable to collect their PVCs at the Local Government Offices of the Commission can do so at the Registration Areas/Electoral Wards. After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until January 22, 2023.

“All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“All the RECs and Electoral Officers have been directed to convene a meeting with the critical stakeholders in their States and Local Government Areas, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, community-based organisations and the media to brief them on the modalities for the collection of the PVCs in order to sensitise the public and ensure seamless exercise.

“Similarly, RECs and EOs have also been directed to set up help desks to assist registrants with complaints about their PVCs or with the PVC collection procedure for immediate redress.