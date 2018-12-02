Pulse.ng logo
Boko Haram: I-G deploys additional 2,000 personnel to North East

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) recalls that the force before now had 2,961 personnel of Police Mobile Force personnel in Borno in addition to the PMF  Squadron in the state.

The Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris has deployed additional 2,000 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Units (CTUs) and the Sniffer Dog Sections to fight Boko Haram insurgency under the Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) recalls that the force before now had 2,961 personnel of Police Mobile Force personnel in Borno in addition to the PMF  Squadron in the state.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Sunday in Abuja, said the deployment was consistent with Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations which specifies the general duties of the Nigeria Police Force.

The spokesman said the  deployment was also to support the strength of the Military to defeat Boko Haram Insurgency in the North East.

He said that the force also has 1,134 of PMF personnel in Adamawa in addition to PMF squadron in the state.

Moshood said that the Counter Terrorism Units (CTUs) of the force had deployed over 1,250 specially trained personnel and police Anti-Bomb Squad with 300 personnel in the North East.

The Police Air-wing Surveillance Helicopters and crews are also deployed to support most of the operations of Operation Lafiya Dole throughout the North East.

” The Nigeria  police force is fully committed to the fight against insurgency and will do all it takes in collaboration with the Military to bring a quick end to Boko Haram insurgency and crisis in the Nor​th East,”he said.

NAN also recalls that before now, the force had deployed personnel to the North East to provide security for the restoration of law and order to all liberated towns and villages.

