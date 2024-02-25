Boko Haram destroys 330KVA power towers in Yobe

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the spokesperson for the command, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Saturday.

Abdulkarim said that the transmission towers supplied electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Borno.

He said that the attackers were suspected to have used improvised explosive devices to blow up the facilities in the early hours of Saturday.

“The transmission towers are located in Kasaisa in Damaturu Local Government Area of the state and supply electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Borno.

“The destruction has plunged residents of the two states into darkness,” he said.