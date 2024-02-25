ADVERTISEMENT
Boko Haram destroys 330KVA power towers in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the attack on the towers was the second in three months, as they were destroyed in December, but were repaired in January.

Boko Haram destroys 330KVA power towers in Yobe [Twitter:@TCN_NIGERIA]
DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the spokesperson for the command, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Saturday.

Abdulkarim said that the transmission towers supplied electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Borno.

He said that the attackers were suspected to have used improvised explosive devices to blow up the facilities in the early hours of Saturday.

“The transmission towers are located in Kasaisa in Damaturu Local Government Area of the state and supply electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Borno.

“The destruction has plunged residents of the two states into darkness,” he said.

