Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Atiku expresses concern over missing soldiers in Borno

Boko Haram Atiku expresses concern over missing soldiers in Borno, presidency remains mute

23 soldiers are reported to be unaccounted for after they were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday.

  • Published:
Atiku expresses concern over missing soldiers in Borno play

Atiku Abubakar

(The Nation)

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the story about 23 soldiers who remain unaccounted for after an ambush attack by terrorist group, Boko Haram, in Borno State, while the presidency remains silent.

According to a repprt by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a competent military source disclosed that terrorists ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

The source said five officers, 18 soldiers and 8 trucks were missing after the attack with only three of the 11 trucks deployed to the area returning to their base in Maiduguri.

The source said, "There was a quick response by the army when they received reports that hundreds of the insurgents gathered at Boboshe on Maiduguri-Konduga-Bama road. The gallant soldiers were ambushed by the insurgents, only three of the 11 trucks returned to the base.

"It is not clear what happened but it was assumed the soldiers were missing following the ambush."

While the news of the ambush has generated a lot of outrage among Nigerians, the presidency is yet to address it in any official statement.

However, Atiku took to his Twitter account (@atiku) to express his concern about the fate of the soldiers.

He posted, "I'm concerned about the fate of scores of our soldiers declared missing following the ambush of their convoy by Boko Haram insurgents at Boboshe village in Bama LGA of Borno. I do hope and pray for their safe return."

 

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, has reacted to the story, declaring that the ambush attack did not happen.

He told TheCable, "There was nothing like that. No ambush on the soldiers."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

In Borno 23 soldiers, 8 trucks missing after Boko Haram ambush
Chibok Girls Boko Haram terrorist, who planned abduction, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment
Dorcas Yakubu How 15-year-old Chibok abduction victim became 20-year-old Boko Haram 'wife'
Pulse Exclusive Soldiers are raping women in IDP camps, Donald Duke alleges
Boko Haram Troops rescue 5 children, 4 others from terrorists
Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram leader's mother says he was an almajiri boy before joining terrorist group
Boko Haram Shekau leads terrorists in prayer to celebrate Eid
In Borno 2,043 return home after years in Maiduguri IDP camp
Boko Haram Army offers N5m reward for information on bomb-making factories
Pulse Exclusive Donald Duke explains how Boko Haram was born, how to solve terrorism problem

Local

Court rules only State High Courts can determine land compensation
Mobil Court rules that only State High Courts can determine land compensation matters
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that the just concluded Saturday governorship election was generally successful.
INEC Electoral body says Ekiti state election was generally successful -INEC
Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday, july 15, 2018, stormed Ado Ekiti, in a victory dance procession that lasted for hours.
Kayode Fayemi Governor-elect storms Ado Ekiti in victory procession
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening arrived Netherlands ahead of his scheduled visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.
Buhari President arrives Netherlands ahead of ICC’s 20th anniversary