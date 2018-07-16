news

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the story about 23 soldiers who remain unaccounted for after an ambush attack by terrorist group, Boko Haram, in Borno State, while the presidency remains silent.

According to a repprt by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a competent military source disclosed that terrorists ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

The source said five officers, 18 soldiers and 8 trucks were missing after the attack with only three of the 11 trucks deployed to the area returning to their base in Maiduguri.

The source said, "There was a quick response by the army when they received reports that hundreds of the insurgents gathered at Boboshe on Maiduguri-Konduga-Bama road. The gallant soldiers were ambushed by the insurgents, only three of the 11 trucks returned to the base.

"It is not clear what happened but it was assumed the soldiers were missing following the ambush."

While the news of the ambush has generated a lot of outrage among Nigerians, the presidency is yet to address it in any official statement.

However, Atiku took to his Twitter account (@atiku) to express his concern about the fate of the soldiers.

He posted, "I'm concerned about the fate of scores of our soldiers declared missing following the ambush of their convoy by Boko Haram insurgents at Boboshe village in Bama LGA of Borno. I do hope and pray for their safe return."

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, has reacted to the story, declaring that the ambush attack did not happen.

He told TheCable, "There was nothing like that. No ambush on the soldiers."