Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

23 soldiers, 8 trucks missing after Boko Haram ambush in Borno

In Borno 23 soldiers, 8 trucks missing after Boko Haram ambush

A military source told newsmen that the insurgents in their hundreds ambushed the troops on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

  • Published:
No fewer than 23 Nigerian soldiers are yet to be accounted for after  Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno. play

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists

(AFP/File)

No fewer than 23 Nigerian soldiers are yet to be accounted for after  Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno.

Five officers, 18 soldiers and 8 trucks were missing after the attack which occurred early on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the military,  acting on intelligence,  mobilised troops in a convoy of 11 trucks to clear the insurgents from the deserted village.

The attacking insurgents were believed to have been those who escaped the ongoing offensive by the military to flush out the  Boko Haram terrorists in the fringes of Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region.

A competent military  source, told NAN  that  the insurgents in their hundreds ambushed the troops and in the process many of them have been missing.

He disclosed that only three of the 11 trucks deployed to the area returned to their base in Maiduguri, after suffering huge loss in the battle with the insurgents.

“There was a quick response by the army when they received reports that hundreds of the insurgents gathered at Boboshe on Maiduguri-Konduga-Bama road.

“The gallant soldiers were ambushed by the insurgents, only three of the 11 trucks returned to the base.

“It is not clear what happened but it was assumed the soldiers were missing following the ambush,” he added.

Meanwhile, residents of Jilli community in Gubio local government council of Borno, on Saturday fled the town sequel to an attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

It was learnt that the insurgent attacked the area from the axis of Lake Chad, forcing the residents to flee.

ALSO READ: Donald Duke explains how Boko Haram was born, how to solve terrorism problem

Malam Bukar Mustapha, one of the residents, told NAN that he and other villagers fled their homes when they received report that the insurgents were coming to attack them.

“In the afternoon on Saturday, we heard that the insurgents gathered in the nearby bush preparing for the attack.

“I am one of those who ran to Maiduguri, which is about 45 kilometres from my village.

“On Sunday morning, I called Gubio and I was told that the insurgents had attacked the town during the night time. I do not have the casualties because the situation is still not clear at Jilli,” Mustapha said.

Another resident who pleaded anonymity said troops had been deployed to the area. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Joseph Beti Assomo Cameroon minister ambushed in restive region, 'assailants killed'
World In troubled Cameroon, U.S. envoy is accused of election meddling
Chibok Girls Boko Haram terrorist, who planned abduction, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment
Paul Biya Cameroonian President: 85 and ready to retain rule of the roost
Pulse Exclusive Donald Duke explains how Boko Haram was born, how to solve terrorism problem
Pulse Exclusive Soldiers are raping women in IDP camps, Donald Duke alleges
Tambuwal Youth group takes shots at Governor over comment on killings

Local

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has issued a statement mocking the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose over the PDP's failure in the just concluded Ekiti governorship election.
Ekiti Election Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu mocks Fayose, says APC will respect Tinubu more
Senate President, Bukola Saraki congratulates Kayode Fayemi
Ekiti Election Senate President, Saraki congratulates Kayode Fayemi
Governor Ambode congratulates Fayemi
Ekiti Election Ambode congratulates Fayemi
President Buhari departs Abuja for Netherlands
Buhari President departs Abuja for Netherlands, to address ICC