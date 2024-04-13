ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Go after Buhari, Malami, others - Sowore slams EFCC over Bobrisky's sentencing

Nurudeen Shotayo

Bobrisky was jailed for six months without the option of a fine after pleading guilty to mutilation of the naira.


Omoyele Sowore

The Sahara Reporters publisher said this as he faulted the anti-graft body for seemingly deriding Bobrisky following his sentencing by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The transwoman was sentenced to six months in prison without the option of a fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro on Friday, April 12, 2024, after pleading guilty to the allegation of naira mutilation preferred against him by the EFCC.

The anti-graft commission also filed a two-count charge of money laundering against the socialite but was dismissed by the court.

Reacting, Sowore alleged that the energy the EFCC invested in pursuing the Bobrisky case suggested that his real offence could not have been spraying of the naira.

He charged the commission to deploy the same energy to go after those who have committed massive economic damage to prove it's fair in its dealings.

"The @officialEFCC is gleefully announcing that Bobrisky has been jailed for six months without an option of a fine for “mutilating” the Nigerian currency, the Naira.

"The real people destroying the economy, like former President @MBuhari, his former Attorney General, Malami, his former personal secretary Tunde Sabiu, and even the former @cenbank governor, @GodwinIEmefiele, are yet to be jailed for the massive economic damage they did to ruin Nigeria.

"The energy put into prosecuting and jailing a crossdresser, Bobrisky, shows his real offense could not have been spraying of Naira at a party.

Let's see how @officialEFCC handles cases involving real financial criminals a long list-some being prosecuted since 2007-who destroyed the naira in the near future. #RevolutionNow," Sowore's post read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

