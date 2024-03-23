ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Beware, scammers are posing as our officers on social media - NDLEA warns Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi stressed that the agency had frustrated a number of such attempts in the past when family members called the agency’s official contacts for help or clarification.

Beware, scammers are posing as our officers on social media - NDLEA warns Nigerians [Guardian]
Beware, scammers are posing as our officers on social media - NDLEA warns Nigerians [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Attached to the audio is the picture of a Nigerian man said to be based in the United States of America., but returning to Nigeria.

The person in the audio was negotiating payment of ₦5 million for the release of the U.S.-based Nigerian purportedly arrested on Friday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos upon arrival and in possession of contraband.

Spokesman of the NDLEA stated on Saturday that investigation showed that like in previous instances, the current incident was the work of scammers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No NDLEA officer is involved in the audio conversation and the person whose photo was attached to the audio recording being circulated is not in our custody.

“The family members involved in this case are advised not to part with their hard-earned money to scammers.

“Nigerians with loved ones abroad are advised to keep discussions about travel plans of their relatives to themselves to avoid the hijack of such information by criminal elements for devious schemes,’’ Babafemi stated.

He explained that in the scheme, scammers would call potential victims to inform them about the arrest of their returning relatives at any of the country’s international airports in possession of illicit drugs.

“After throwing the family members into panic, the scammers then make a demand of millions of naira to facilitate the release of such persons from NDLEA custody,’’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi stressed that the agency had frustrated a number of such attempts in the past when family members called the agency’s official contacts for help or clarification.

“For those who may have a similar challenge, please feel free to seek help or clarification through any of these contact lines: +2347064670026 and +2348033326327,’’ he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos worst hit as price of cooking gas increases by over 19% - Report

Lagos worst hit as price of cooking gas increases by over 19% - Report

Troops rescue 78 victims, neutralise 5 terrorists in Borno

Troops rescue 78 victims, neutralise 5 terrorists in Borno

1,600 poor residents benefit as Katsina Speaker gives out ₦32.1m Ramadan gifts

1,600 poor residents benefit as Katsina Speaker gives out ₦32.1m Ramadan gifts

Beware, scammers are posing as our officers on social media - NDLEA warns Nigerians

Beware, scammers are posing as our officers on social media - NDLEA warns Nigerians

Yobe Governor doles out ₦50,000 cash support to each of 1,000 orphans

Yobe Governor doles out ₦50,000 cash support to each of 1,000 orphans

APC donates 7,440 bags of grains, spaghetti to members in Kano

APC donates 7,440 bags of grains, spaghetti to members in Kano

Lai Mohammed recalls how fake news nearly ruined his 40-year-old marriage

Lai Mohammed recalls how fake news nearly ruined his 40-year-old marriage

Adelabu reiterates plan to raise power generation to 6,500MW in 6 months

Adelabu reiterates plan to raise power generation to 6,500MW in 6 months

Soldiers rescue 16 kidnapped pupils, woman in Sokoto

Soldiers rescue 16 kidnapped pupils, woman in Sokoto

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zubaida Umar

President Tinubu appoints Zubaida Umar as new NEMA DG

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Stop hate speech against Igbos, it could lead to pogrom, Ohanaeze to other tribes

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna