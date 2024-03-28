ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Barrister Bida pens special birthday prayer for President Tinubu, Nigerians

Nurudeen Shotayo

Barrister Bida prayed to God to protect Tinubu and all Nigerians from harm and guide them towards success and righteousness.

Barrister Bida pens special birthday prayer for President Tinubu, Nigerians
Barrister Bida pens special birthday prayer for President Tinubu, Nigerians

Barrister Shehu Umar Bida, the Wakilin Marafan Nupe, has sent a special prayer to President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday celebration.

Recommended articles

Born in 1952, Tinubu clocks 72 on Friday, March 28, 2024.

Pulse reported that the President had called on his well-wishers and associates to opt for a low-key celebration due to the prevalent economic and other challenges in the country.

However, Bida has seized the occasion to shower the President and Nigerians with special prayers and adulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is his message:

Grant us Your mercy and forgiveness, O Al-Ghaffar, the Forgiving, and accept our prayers and supplications. Ameen.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.O Allah, the Creator, the All-Knowing, the Most Compassionate, we invoke Your divine presence on this blessed occasion of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's birthday in the sacred month of Ramadan.

We beseech You, O Ar-Rahman, Ar-Rahim, to shower Your abundant blessings upon him as he celebrates another year of life. Ya Allah, You are Al-Malik, the Sovereign, the King of all kings.

Grant His Excellency President Tinubu the wisdom and strength to lead Nigeria with justice, integrity, and compassion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guide him, O Al-Hadi, the Guide, on the path of righteousness and righteousness, and bless his endeavors to uplift the nation and its people.

O Allah, You are Al-Wadud, the Loving One, whose mercy encompasses all. Bless patriotic Nigerians with unity, resilience, and determination to contribute positively to the progress and prosperity of our beloved country.

Enable them, O Al-Mujib, the Responsive, to work together harmoniously for the betterment of society and the advancement of Nigeria.

We implore You, O Allah, to grant Nigeria peace, stability, and prosperity. Al-Qawiyy, the All-Powerful, protect our land from all forms of harm and adversity, and guide us towards peace and reconciliation.

Help us, O Al-Mujib, to find lasting solutions to the challenges that afflict our nation, including poverty, corruption, and insecurity.Ya Allah, You are Al-Hafiyy, the Guardian, the Protector of all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protect His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians from harm and guide them towards success and righteousness.

Bless Nigeria with Your grace and mercy, O Ar-Razzaq, the Provider, and enable us to build a future filled with hope, prosperity, and unity.

O Allah, on this blessed occasion, we invoke Your divine names and attributes to bless His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, patriotic Nigerians, and Nigeria as a whole.

Grant us Your mercy and forgiveness, O Al-Ghaffar, the Forgiving, and accept our prayers and supplications. Ameen.

•Barrister Shehu Umar Bida (Wakilin Marafan Nupe)

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos postpones eagerly anticipated Easter boat regatta indefinitely

Lagos postpones eagerly anticipated Easter boat regatta indefinitely

Third Mainland Bridge reopens in 1 week, formal ceremony later - Minister

Third Mainland Bridge reopens in 1 week, formal ceremony later - Minister

Sanwo-Olu opens 'Sunday market' on Good Friday for Easter shopping

Sanwo-Olu opens 'Sunday market' on Good Friday for Easter shopping

Wike thanks Tinubu for the opportunity to serve

Wike thanks Tinubu for the opportunity to serve

Barrister Bida pens special birthday prayer for President Tinubu, Nigerians

Barrister Bida pens special birthday prayer for President Tinubu, Nigerians

Tinubu’s aide distributes food items to 1,750 persons in FCT, Kwara

Tinubu’s aide distributes food items to 1,750 persons in FCT, Kwara

Court grants senator accused of forging NYSC certificate ₦50m bail

Court grants senator accused of forging NYSC certificate ₦50m bail

BREAKING: Delta monarch declared wanted by military surrenders to police

BREAKING: Delta monarch declared wanted by military surrenders to police

Renowned Canada-based Nigerian playwright, Oguntokun is dead

Renowned Canada-based Nigerian playwright, Oguntokun is dead

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break in absence of CCTV cameras

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break on absence of CCTV cameras

Hair attachments (image used for illustration) [Youth Entrepreneurship]

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security