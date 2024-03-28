Barrister Bida pens special birthday prayer for President Tinubu, Nigerians

Born in 1952, Tinubu clocks 72 on Friday, March 28, 2024.

Pulse reported that the President had called on his well-wishers and associates to opt for a low-key celebration due to the prevalent economic and other challenges in the country.

However, Bida has seized the occasion to shower the President and Nigerians with special prayers and adulations.

Below is his message:

Grant us Your mercy and forgiveness, O Al-Ghaffar, the Forgiving, and accept our prayers and supplications. Ameen.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.O Allah, the Creator, the All-Knowing, the Most Compassionate, we invoke Your divine presence on this blessed occasion of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's birthday in the sacred month of Ramadan.

We beseech You, O Ar-Rahman, Ar-Rahim, to shower Your abundant blessings upon him as he celebrates another year of life. Ya Allah, You are Al-Malik, the Sovereign, the King of all kings.

Grant His Excellency President Tinubu the wisdom and strength to lead Nigeria with justice, integrity, and compassion.

Guide him, O Al-Hadi, the Guide, on the path of righteousness and righteousness, and bless his endeavors to uplift the nation and its people.

O Allah, You are Al-Wadud, the Loving One, whose mercy encompasses all. Bless patriotic Nigerians with unity, resilience, and determination to contribute positively to the progress and prosperity of our beloved country.

Enable them, O Al-Mujib, the Responsive, to work together harmoniously for the betterment of society and the advancement of Nigeria.

We implore You, O Allah, to grant Nigeria peace, stability, and prosperity. Al-Qawiyy, the All-Powerful, protect our land from all forms of harm and adversity, and guide us towards peace and reconciliation.

Help us, O Al-Mujib, to find lasting solutions to the challenges that afflict our nation, including poverty, corruption, and insecurity.Ya Allah, You are Al-Hafiyy, the Guardian, the Protector of all.

Protect His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians from harm and guide them towards success and righteousness.

Bless Nigeria with Your grace and mercy, O Ar-Razzaq, the Provider, and enable us to build a future filled with hope, prosperity, and unity.

O Allah, on this blessed occasion, we invoke Your divine names and attributes to bless His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, patriotic Nigerians, and Nigeria as a whole.

