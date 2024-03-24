Tinubu bans well-wishers from splurging on his birthday due to hardship, killings

Tinubu, who will clock 72 years old on Friday, March 29, 2024, also said he would prefer to have a quiet celebration in deference to the prevalent hardship and other challenges in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued on his behalf by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The former Lagos State Governor noted that the day will mark another important milestone in his life as a leader and statesman.

However, he ruled out hosting any celebratory event to mark the day, urging his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to refrain from splurging on any event on his behalf.

Tinubu also appealed to those who may want to place goodwill messages on television, radio or in newspapers to consider donating the money to charity organisations of their choice.

“During an auspicious occasion as this, it is customary for family members, friends and associates to celebrate him in different ways.

“President Tinubu appreciates the honour of being the leader of Africa’s leading nation at this time and he is working very hard to make life better for the generality of our people.

“According to him, because of the present mood of the nation and recent killing of the officers and men of our Army and Police in Delta State and recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria, there should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers. Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations too.

“President Tinubu enjoins friends and associates who may wish to place goodwill advertorials to kindly donate the money to charity organisations of their choice in his name. Although the President appreciates the gallantry of our armed forces in freeing our children kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna State and in Sokoto State, he will use the opportunity of his birthday to reflect and re-dedicate himself to the task of building a more stable, more secure, virile, prosperous and united Nigeria,” the statement read.

This is the third year in a row and the fourth time in five years that Tinubu would opt for a low-key birthday celebration in deference to issues of national concern.

Over the years, the astute politician has held colloquiums as part of his birthday custom.

However, in 2020, Tinubu put off the colloquium to empathise with those who lost their lives or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event returned in 2021 but was suspended at the eleventh hour in 2022 following a terrorist attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

