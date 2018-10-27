Pulse.ng logo
Bandits kill policeman, 5 others in Zamfara

Confirming the incident to NAN in Gusau on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the bandits numbering about 100 attacked the community at about 10 p.m of Friday night.

  • Published:
Bandits kill 2 police officers in Kaduna play Bandits kill policeman, 5 others in Zamfara (Daily Trust)

No fewer than six persons including a police corporal were on Friday killed by bandits in Gurbin Bore village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said three other persons were severely wounded and had been taken to hospital where they were receiving treatment.

ALSO READ: Gunmen in military uniform attack Taraba communities, kill cows

He sided that: “11 vehicles including a police vehicle, three motorcycles and five kiosks were set ablaze by the hoodlums.”

The command spokesman said the bandits who were suspected to have come from Dumburum forest were engaged by a combined team of counter terrorists, comprising police Mobile Force, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) personnel stationed in the area, which repelled the criminals.

He said however that the footpath of the bandits were being trailed in the bushes and assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

Similarly, while speaking to journalists on the matter, the Vice Chairman of Zurmi Local Government Council, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, said a total of 13 shops were burnt while 15 vehicles were set ablaze.

An eye witness and a resident, Mr Manir Salihu, said his family had always been threatened by the bandits including two attempts to set his house on fire while members of the family were inside. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

