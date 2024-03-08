ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

Nurudeen Shotayo

The mosque attack comes barely 24 hours after bandits abducted over 280 students and staff of a primary school in Kaduna.

Bandits.
Bandits.

The rampaging bandits in Kaduna have unleashed another terror in Anguwar Makera under the Kwasakwasa Community in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the State, killing at least two worshippers during Jumaat prayers.

Recommended articles

According to locals, the attackers struck around 2 pm on Friday, March 8, 2024, as worshippers gathered for prayers.

A community leader, Hudu Kwasakwasa, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits opened fire on the worshippers at the Juma’at Mosque and abducted others.

He said the salat (prayer in Arabic) was in the second raka'at when the incident happened, leading to people running for dear lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two worshipers killed were among other Muslims attacked at the Juma’at Mosque in Angwar Makera when the bandits opened fire on them and abducted others today (Friday). The victims have been buried at Old Kuyello cemetery,” reported Daily Trust.

The community leader revealed that some bandits had abducted about nine people in Angwar Kanawa, another area in the Kwasakwasa community, a few days ago.

He, therefore, appealed to the concerned authorities to help stop what has now become a frequent raiding of the communities by the bandits.

As of press time, the Kano government and state police command are yet to react to the mosque incident.

The incident is the latest in a spate of bandit attacks that have rocked the North West State in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, bandits attacked a primary school in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state, abducting 287 pupils and members of staff.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

ECOWAS expresses fears, says West Africa under present danger of terrorism

ECOWAS expresses fears, says West Africa under present danger of terrorism

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Troops raid, destroy last IPOB stronghold in Imo

Troops raid, destroy last IPOB stronghold in Imo

Soludo appoints Osun man, 17 others as permanent secretaries in Anambra

Soludo appoints Osun man, 17 others as permanent secretaries in Anambra

Tinubu marketed Buhari to Nigerians, can't excuse himself from his failures - Farotimi

Tinubu marketed Buhari to Nigerians, can't excuse himself from his failures - Farotimi

Nigerians will smile again under Tinubu - Edun

Nigerians will smile again under Tinubu - Edun

Mourners line the road as Wigwe, wife, son's remains arrive in Rivers for burial

Mourners line the road as Wigwe, wife, son's remains arrive in Rivers for burial

10 African countries with the cheapest Netflix monthly subscriptions

10 African countries with the cheapest Netflix monthly subscriptions

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Nigerian students want FG to control prices of goods

Nigerian students want Federal Government to control prices of goods

Pastor advises youths not to wait for govt, use social media for business

Pastor advises youths not to wait for govt, use social media for business