Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

According to locals, the attackers struck around 2 pm on Friday, March 8, 2024, as worshippers gathered for prayers.

A community leader, Hudu Kwasakwasa, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits opened fire on the worshippers at the Juma’at Mosque and abducted others.

He said the salat (prayer in Arabic) was in the second raka'at when the incident happened, leading to people running for dear lives.

“The two worshipers killed were among other Muslims attacked at the Juma’at Mosque in Angwar Makera when the bandits opened fire on them and abducted others today (Friday). The victims have been buried at Old Kuyello cemetery,” reported Daily Trust.

The community leader revealed that some bandits had abducted about nine people in Angwar Kanawa, another area in the Kwasakwasa community, a few days ago.

He, therefore, appealed to the concerned authorities to help stop what has now become a frequent raiding of the communities by the bandits.

As of press time, the Kano government and state police command are yet to react to the mosque incident.

The incident is the latest in a spate of bandit attacks that have rocked the North West State in recent years.

