Dozens of primary school pupils abducted, others shot as bandits hit Kaduna again

According to multiple reports, the incident happened a few minutes past eight in the morning, immediately after assembly on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

On entering the School premises, the bandits shot sporadically, creating panic among students and people of the community.

Though the specific number of persons abducted couldn't be ascertained as of press time, residents have claimed they were about 100.

Believed to be among the victims were the school's Head Teacher and some members of staff.

A local source who witnessed the incident said that on sighting the bandits on their school premises, many pupils scampered out of their classrooms and sustained injuries as they made for the bush.

Another resident quoted by Daily Trust said the bandits marched the abducted victims into the forest.

The Kaduna Government and the state Police authorities are yet to confirm or deny the incident as of the time of filing this report.