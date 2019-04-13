The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), are taking refuge in a primary school in Gandi, Rabah Local Government Area.

Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, Head of Account Unit, NEMA Operations Office in Sokoto, who represented the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, at the distribution exercise, listed the items to include food stuff, household utensils, drugs and other consumables.

Other materials included 150 bags of rice, beans, maize and millet.

Also delivered were 400 pieces of mattresses, 400 blankets, treated mosquito nets, nylon mats. 200 pieces of clothing material for men, and 370 pieces of clothing materials for women.

Responding, Malam Mustapha Umar, the Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in Sokoto, commended NEMA for the prompt efforts toward cushioning the hardship of the victims.

Umar promised that the relief items would be the shared among affected victims accordingly.

NAN reports that 81 persons were confirmed killed when armed bandits attacked Dalijan, Rakkoni, Kalhu and Tabanni communities in Sokoto State in separate incidences in 2018 and 2019.