The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reportedly asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to depend on students and lecturers for the upcoming 2019 general elections.

The Chairman of the Union, University of Ibadan, Deji Omole said this on Thursday, January 3, 2019, in Ibadan.

According to Cable, Omole said that even if ASUU is not on strike its members' participation in the election would have been voluntary and subject to each individual.

“We are not part of INEC, therefore, INEC can look elsewhere for ad-hoc staff to conduct the election.”

“What Nigerians are only interested in is a credible election and not participation of lecturers. Even when we were not on strike, not all our members are interested in participating in the elections, because it is a voluntary thing.

“Whoever that feels like participating in the elections can go ahead to participate. If you check in the letter addressed to individuals that have participated in the election in the past, the letter is addressed to individuals and not to ASUU.”

However, ASUU and INEC are meeting on Friday, January 4, 2019, to discuss the possibility of suspending ongoing strike before the 2019 general elections to allow students to participate in the elections.

Meanwhile, ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi has insisted that the ongoing strike would not be suspended unless the government meets lecturers' demands. He added that the strike was in the interest of the country.

ASUU declared an indefinite nationwide strike on Sunday November 4, 2018 at its National Executive Committee meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).