ASUU strike: Buhari didn't give 2-week ultimatum to Minister

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many media organisations on Wednesday published a syndicated story allegedly quoting Buhari as directing the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to resolve within two weeks all industrial disputes in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The presidential aide, however, said: “It is a pity that almost all media houses allowed themselves to be deceived by interested sources that are not the authorised spokesmen of government.’’

He said the outcome of the meeting held by the president on Tuesday with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to end the agitations by university unions ought to be beyond spin-doctoring and conjectures.

“Neither during nor after the meeting was any ultimatum given to the Minister of Education.

“During the meeting, the Minister of Education requested that the Minister of Labour hands off the negotiation to allow him lead and conclude what he had earlier on started with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“And he promised that he could get an agreement within the shortest possible time, possibly two to three weeks.

“In carrying out this assignment, the Minister will carry along all relevant ministries and agencies with statutory functions and duties relating to the issues involved,’’ he said.

According to Shehu, the Presidency is optimistic that agreements can be reached in an even shorter period if all parties/stakeholders are not unrealistically obstinate.

He, therefore, appealed to the affected parties to work together to end the strikes.

“On the part of the administration, all doors remain open for dialogue and the resolution of the issues.