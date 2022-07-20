RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU strike: Buhari didn't give 2-week ultimatum to Minister

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidency has dismissed as false media reports quoting President Muhammadu Buhari as giving two-week ultimatum to Minister of Education to resolve the dispute between Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, appealed to the media not try to spread misinformation over the ongoing strike by members of ASUU.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many media organisations on Wednesday published a syndicated story allegedly quoting Buhari as directing the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to resolve within two weeks all industrial disputes in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The presidential aide, however, said: “It is a pity that almost all media houses allowed themselves to be deceived by interested sources that are not the authorised spokesmen of government.’’

He said the outcome of the meeting held by the president on Tuesday with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to end the agitations by university unions ought to be beyond spin-doctoring and conjectures.

“Neither during nor after the meeting was any ultimatum given to the Minister of Education.

“During the meeting, the Minister of Education requested that the Minister of Labour hands off the negotiation to allow him lead and conclude what he had earlier on started with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“And he promised that he could get an agreement within the shortest possible time, possibly two to three weeks.

“In carrying out this assignment, the Minister will carry along all relevant ministries and agencies with statutory functions and duties relating to the issues involved,’’ he said.

According to Shehu, the Presidency is optimistic that agreements can be reached in an even shorter period if all parties/stakeholders are not unrealistically obstinate.

He, therefore, appealed to the affected parties to work together to end the strikes.

“On the part of the administration, all doors remain open for dialogue and the resolution of the issues.

“We appeal to the media not try to spread misinformation. The orchestrated media narratives seeking to present an entirely different picture, attributed to sources, in the last 24 hours are not helpful at all,’’ he advised.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari predicts victory for Tinubu/Shettima in 2023

Buhari predicts victory for Tinubu/Shettima in 2023

Gov Matawalle bars Emirs from conferring traditional titles

Gov Matawalle bars Emirs from conferring traditional titles

Benue IDPs drag INEC to court over attempt to disenfranchise them

Benue IDPs drag INEC to court over attempt to disenfranchise them

Senate passes Electricity Bill to boost power production

Senate passes Electricity Bill to boost power production

ASUU strike: Buhari didn't give 2-week ultimatum to Minister

ASUU strike: Buhari didn't give 2-week ultimatum to Minister

Cross River set to privatise 7,146 hectares oil palm estates

Cross River set to privatise 7,146 hectares oil palm estates

Kaduna Govt approves N524.12m for scholarship

Kaduna Govt approves N524.12m for scholarship

NDLEA denies selling Lagos office in Ikoyi

NDLEA denies selling Lagos office in Ikoyi

Shettima: Adamu says Tinubu has chosen to walk along Abiola’s path

Shettima: Adamu says Tinubu has chosen to walk along Abiola’s path

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin